New Zealand Cricket won't block players from full IPL participation: Report

-
ALSO READ
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
Opting out of IPL 2021 auction was a very difficult decision: Joe Root
IPL 2021 players' auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai
IPL 2021 auction: Coulter-Nile not surprised by IPL his franchise' decision
-
New Zealand Cricket has indicated that it may not block its players from fully participating in the upcoming IPL if the knock-out phase matches of the lucrative league clash with the Test series opener in England beginning on June 2, according to a report.
The report published in stuff.co.nz also reported that the IPL-bound New Zealand players may miss the matches of the limited overs tour of Bangladesh.
Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert are bound for IPL and they could be joined by several team-mates among 20 New Zealanders entered in Thursday's player auction. Kyle Jamieson could also snare a first-time deal after his memorable breakout year in international cricket.
The IPL is likely to start in the second week of April and its knock-out matches may happen in early June. New Zealand's first Test of the England series -- which is not a part of the World Test Championships -- starts on June 2 at the Lord's. New Zealand have already qualified for the WTC final.
"NZC will take a pragmatic approach as these fixtures are a late addition to the schedule. We will work through the decision in conjunction with the players, NZC chief executive David White told stuff.co.nz when asked about the prospect of the NZ players missing the first Test against England.
The two Test matches against England were announced only last month and that is what White was referring to.
According to the report, NZC will send a larger than normal Test squad to England to safeguard against the risk of injury or illness.
It said New Zealand cricketers haven't yet missed a Test match for the IPL. The last three England tours in 2008, 2013 and 2015 saw the IPL contingent arrive just days before the first Test.
White said it's yet to confirm when the New Zealand contingent would need to join their IPL franchises next month.
The players may need to enter bio-secure bubbles in mid-to-late March, which means they could miss the three Bangladesh T20 internationals on March 28, 30 and April 1, and potentially the preceding three ODIs (March 20-26).
We are still awaiting advice as to when the IPL will start and what the MIQ protocols will be - but will take a pragmatic approach in the event of any clash, said the NZC CEO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor