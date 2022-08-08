Monsoon session: Parliament adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule

The Monsoon sesion of ended on Monday four days ahead of schedule.

Speaker adjourned the house sine die, saying it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure will end on August 10, adjourned the house sine die, saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the secretariat.

Generally, before adjourning the house sine die the chair reads out the statistics about the business transacted in the house in detail.

The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)