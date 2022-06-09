Moose Wala murder case: Pune Police arrests suspect Sourav Mahakal

-
Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted accused identified as Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal in connection with a murder case.
According to police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
Mahakal was arrested in MCOCA act registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district in connection with a 2021 murder case. He has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court.
Sourav Mahakal was arrested in connection with the murder of Omkar Bankhule last year.
Speaking to reporters, Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural said, "It is difficult to comment anything right now about the whereabouts of Santosh Jadhav. He is a wanted accused. The court had issued a warrant against him. A detailed investigation will be carried out. The whole investigation is under the supervision of senior officials of the Maharashtra Police. If any information comes up during the investigation it will be shared with concerned agencies. We have already informed Delhi Rajasthan and Punjab police about this arrest."
On Moose Wala case, the official said, "We cannot comment much on it. We are in touch with the concerned investigating team. A team of high-rank officers will be coming here for further investigation. One thing is sure the arrested accused was in close contact with Santosh Jadhav. He had visited Punjab and Rajasthan with Santosh Jadhav."
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
