Jain's arrest, Rohingyas issues to dominate Delhi BJP executive meet

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Smriti Irani hits out at Kejriwal for 'giving clean chit' to Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Country not autocracy, will run according to Constitution: AAP on Bagga row
AAP viable alternative to BJP, Congress in Himachal Pradesh: Satyendar Jain
-
Arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas issues are expected to figure predominantly in Delhi BJP executive meet which will get underway on June 11.
The two-day event will start with office-bearers meet on June 11 followed by executive meet on June 12.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told IANS that all the relevant political and social issues of the national capital will be discussed during the meeting.
"Two senior leaders, one each in the inaugural and closing session of executive meeting on June 12, will give their guidance to the Delhi unit," Gupta said.
It is learnt that the political resolution will also mention Jain's arrest along with other relevant issues pertaining to the city. "Political resolution will also talk about freebies and facilities given to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas. It will say that instead of giving freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas, it should be given to Indian Muslims and poor Hindus. It will also mention the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal government on several fronts," a Delhi BJP leader said.
Sources said that the political resolution will attack the Kejriwal government over public transport, new excise policy and other issues.
The political resolution has been prepared and will be placed on state executive meeting on June 12.
The June 23 bypoll of Rajinder Nagar is also expected to be taken up along with other organisational issues. Functioning of all the district units will be also discussed during the meeting. Delhi BJP's agenda for the future will also be discussed and finalised.
"Party will discuss ways to intensify attack on AAP on the arrest of the Delhi health minister. Rajinder Nagar bypoll will also be discussed," a senior party functionary said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU