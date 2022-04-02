'More one-stop centres in districts with high crime rate against women'

-
ALSO READ
India firmly believes in fulfilling its climate commitments: Smriti Irani
India at forefront of uplifting and empowering women: Smriti Irani at UN
Smriti Irani lashes at Arvind Kejriwal for depriving MCD of Rs 13,000 cr
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
Smriti Irani lambasts Aam Aadmi Party govt's new excise policy
-
Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Centre plans to open additional one-stop centres in those districts of the country where the crime rate against women is high.
One-stop centres (OSCs) are intended to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family or at the workplace. It is a 100 per cent centrally-sponsored initiative.
Addressing a gathering here, Irani said the 704 OSCs functional in the country as well as a women helpline have extended support to more than 70 lakh women.
"It is now the resolution of the Centre that additional OSCs will be opened in the districts where the crime rate against women is high and we request your (states') support to open these 300 new centres," she said.
The Union minister for women and child development also said her ministry will try to provide a similar facility in 10 countries for the Indian women working there.
Irani was here to attend a zonal conference of her ministry with the states.
The conference was to sensitise the states and Union territories on her ministry's three umbrella missions -- Poshan, Shakti and Vatsalya -- to facilitate a proper implementation of the schemes over the next five years in the true spirit of co-operative federalism to ensure that the transformational social changes envisaged under these initiatives are accomplished for the benefit of women and children.
Talking to reporters later, Irani said the states have expressed their willingness to cooperate in implementing the schemes.
To a question on the implementation of the schemes in Punjab, she said she got an assurance of 100 per cent implementation and cooperation from the administrative representatives in the presence of the state minister.
Replying to another question, the Union minister said the Centre has raised the honorarium for anganwadi workers by Rs 4,500.
Meanwhile, Punjab's Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said a proper implementation of centrally-sponsored programmes is a must to achieve the target of empowering the country's women and children.
Speaking on the occasion, she said women and children need equal opportunities in every sector and education can play a vanguard role in empowering them.
She said violence and injustices are the core concern areas that create hindrances when it comes to holistic development.
Kaur suggested that the central policies should be designed to remove all the social barriers that create obstacles for the overall development of women and children.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU