More than 10 Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that about 10 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out attack on the country.

"As many as 100 Indian citizens, students are stranded in Ukraine due to war. They got stranded while going to the airport. The flights have been suspended after the war broke out. Right now they are in two buses and we have learnt that there are more than 10 students from among them. We are getting information on their whereabouts," he said.

"We are in touch with the and our Chief Secretary is in touch with foreign affairs secretary. The Embassy has been contacted and it has been learnt that priority is given to their safety. We are doing everything for their safety and we are in touch with the central government also," Bommai said further.

"I have been trying to get in touch with the Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is attending a meeting and as soon as possible, I will be speaking to him on the issue," he stated.

Though many returned to India from Ukraine last week, some students wanted to leave the country as per their convenience. This was supposed to be the last batch of arrival to India from Ukraine. "Today, they had almost reached the airport and then it (war) happened. We are in touch with the and they are in turn in touch with the students and working out measures to keep them safe. They have informed students about safety measures," Bommai explained.

--IANS

mka/skp/

