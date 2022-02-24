Govt approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 to promote city for film shooting

-
The Kejriwal government on Thursday approved Delhi Film Policy, 2022 to promote the city as a hub of shooting and other production activities through subsidy up to Rs 3 crore and hosting of an international film festival.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also approved setting up of an e-waste management park in Delhi, the first in the country, on 20-acre land.
The new film policy will be inclusive in nature focussing on the development of the tourism sector, growth of the economy and job creation, he said.
Under the policy, a single-window e-film clearance portal will be readied bringing over 25 agencies on it for various permissions related to film production, within 15 days, Sisodia said.
A Rs 50 crore Film Fund' will also be set up for supporting producers through subsidy. Also, Delhi film cards will be issued and its holders will get extra benefits and discounts, he said.
"This is an extremely progressive policy that will have broader objectives of not just film promotion but also inclusive development and job creation," Sisodia said.
It will seek to associates Delhiites with Delhi, branding of Delhi for location shoots, film, art and culture promotion and job creation, he said.
Under the policy, subsidy up to Rs 3 crore will be provided depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors and support staff, expenditure in Delhi during various stages of production, he said.
