MP Governor Tandon put on ventilator support, condition stable: Hospital

Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow earlier this month with breathing problems and fever, was put on critical care ventilator support on Monday, a senior doctor said.

Medanta Hospital's Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said Tandon, 85, is stable.

"Because of prolong illness, multiple comorbidities and neuro muscular weakness he could not tolerate the Bi-PEP ventilator, and he is again shifted to critical care ventilator through tracheostomy," Kapoor said in a medical bulletin.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to insert a tube into the windpipe.

Tandon was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of in absence of Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lalji Tandon," the statement said.