MP records 18 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 152

-
ALSO READ
SC dismisses Madhya Pradesh govt's review petition in UAPA case
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak over underreporting of Covid-19 deaths
Madhya Pradesh CM distributes crop-damage relief amount to farmers
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,083 on Tuesday after detection of 18 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, same as the previous day, he said. The recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,197, leaving the state with 152 active cases, the official informed. With 17,315 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,88,03,436, he added. A government release said 11,57,77,716 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 67,980 on Tuesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,083, new cases 18, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,197, active cases 152, total tests 2,88,03,436.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU