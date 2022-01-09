At 19,474, new Covid-19 cases drop marginally in Mumbai; seven die

Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406, the city civic body said.

A day earlier the city had reported 20,318 infections and five deaths.

Of the 19,474 cases reported on Sunday, 15,969 (82 per cent) are asymptomatic.

A total of 1,240 patients were hospitalised during the day, the civic body's health department said.

It said that 7,432 of the total 34,900 beds (21.3 per cent) have been occupied in Mumbai.

A total of 8,063 patients were discharged after treatment, which raised the tally of recoveries so far to 7,78,119 in Mumbai, leaving the metropolis with 1,17,437 active cases.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 85 per cent. The doubling rate is 41 days.

With 68,249 new tests, the cumulative number of tests in Mumbai rose to 1,42,03,805.

