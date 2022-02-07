MP sees 3,945 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate dips to 5.5%

The COVID-19 tally in reached 10,09,698 on Monday after the detection of 3,945 cases, while the toll increased to 10,664 with two more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 5.5 per cent on Monday from 6.7 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The recovery count stood at 9,58,443 after 8,130 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 40,591, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 836 and 391 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 71,612 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,64,64,602, the official said.

A government release said 11,11,78,474 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,82,780 on Monday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,09,698, new cases 3,945, death toll 10,664, recoveries 9,58,443, active cases 40,591, number of tests so far 2,64,64,602.

