MP sees 8,062 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate dips to 10.8%

The COVID-19 tally in reached 9,67,501 on Monday with the detection of 8,062 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,618 after two patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a state department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, decreased to 10.8 per cent on Monday from 11.49 per cent a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count stood at 8,96,274 after 10,478 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 60,609, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,757 and 1,197 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 74,554 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,59,28,853.

A government release said 10,95,57,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,38,754 on Monday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,67,501, new cases 8,062, death toll 10,618, recoveries 8,96,274, active cases 60,609, number of tests 2,59,28,853.

