Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, critical, says Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday

Mulayam Singh | Samajwadi Party | Medanta

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gurugram 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 16:51 IST

