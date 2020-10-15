Package to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh to empower 1 million women: Amit Shah

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two key Cabinet decisions taken on Wednesday.
Shah said the special package of Rs 520 crore under the Deendayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will give a huge boost to the economy of the two UTs and empower over 10 lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood and making them self-reliant.
The Home Minister also dubbed the STARS project, a new Centrally-sponsored scheme under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, as "a landmark day in the Indian education sector".
The project worth Rs 5,718 crore is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and will focus on quality-based learning outcomes, insisted Shah.
"Breaking the orthodox barriers, Narendra Modi government's STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help in improving the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises to the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system," Shah said.
Earlier, Modi had said the project will transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning.
