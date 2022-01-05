Covid-19 infections in Odisha increase by 78% in single day

-
-
Odisha reported 1,216 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is 78.82 per cent more than the cases reported on Tuesday.
The state has reported 1261 cases, of which 187 are of 0-18 age group. On Tuesday, 680 cases were reported, while 424 cases were reported on Monday.
For the first time since August 2021 second week, the state has reported more than 1,200 daily cases.
Among the fresh infections, 710 reported from quarantine centres and 506 are local contacts, said the State Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department.
Highest of 456 cases were reported from Khurda district, followed by 166 in Sundargarh, 99 in Sambalpur and 80 in Cuttack. The state has also reported two deaths due to the virus taking the toll to 8,466. The total active Covid cases in Odisha now stood at 3,981.
Meanwhile, the Omicron cases remained 37 in the state, of which four have been recovered from the disease.
Amid resurgence in Covid-19 graphs in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday asked concerned officials to keep all Covid hospitals ready within 10 days to face the emerging situation.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make arrangements of beds, critical care units as needed during the peak time of the second wave of the pandemic last year.
Stressing on the vaccination programme, he directed officials to complete the vaccination target on a campaign mode and give priority to the teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18.
