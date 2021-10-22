Mumbai fire: 30-year-old jumps to death from 19th floor of building

-
-
A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries in a fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Parel area on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.
As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the man jumped from the 19th floor of the building.
The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials arrived at the spot.
The Level Three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon the Mumbai Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
More details are awaited.
