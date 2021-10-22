JUST IN
Mumbai fire: 30-year-old jumps to death from 19th floor of building

A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries in a fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Parel area on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said

ANI 

Fire, Mumbai, Avighna Park
Photo: ANI

A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries in a fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Parel area on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the man jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials arrived at the spot.

The Level Three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon the Mumbai Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 13:50 IST

