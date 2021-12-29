Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 73 cases and 2 deaths; 37 recover

The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,13,763 on Wednesday after 73 cases were detected, while two deaths took the toll to 8,755, an official said.

So far, 4,04,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 37 during the day, he said.

With 2,760 samples being examined on Wednesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,16,007, he added.

