on Wednesday reported 275 new cases and two fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,60,270 and the death toll to 16,299, a civic official said.

The financial capital has witnessed a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities from a day ago. On November 16, the city had reported 218 COVID-19 cases and only one fatality. The official said the city is left with 2,821 active COVID-19 cases after 256 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative number of recovered patients rose to 7,38,599. As many as 39,364 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,19,99,088, he said. According to the official, currently, has 18 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,098 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 10 and November 16, he said. This year, reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

