JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala reports 3,972 new coronavirus cases, 340 more deaths
Business Standard

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar receives threat letter, files complaint

She said the letter was replete with vulgar language

Topics
Mumbai | Maharashtra | Mumbai police

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said she had filed a complaint with Byculla police station after receiving a threat letter.

She told reporters that the letter, which was received at her old residence in Dadar, was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members.

She said the letter mentioned one Vijendra Mhatre, adding that she has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding the arrest of the culprit/s and police protection for her family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.