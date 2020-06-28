Rain in pictures: Monsoon news and images from across the country

Northeast India likely to receive widespread rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMD
Northeast India is likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the region in next four to five days as the eastern end of monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of Himalayas with the convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A man carrying bicycle wades through the flood-affected area following the heavy rain, in Dhamdhama
Waterlogging at a bus stand following the heavy rainfall, in Motihari
A portion of the window roof of historic Khilwat Gate opposite the playground collapsed due to the heavy rain, in Hyderabad
Debris piles after a landslide due to incessant rain at Kharguli area, in Guwahati on Sunday
Children wade through waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Patna
People hold umbrella listening 'Mann Ki Baat' programme through radio during rain in Varanasi
Villagers carrying their belongings move to a safer place through a makeshift boat, after their houses submerged in water due to heavy rainfall, in Bongaigaon on Saturday
