Mumbai records 10,030 Covid-19 cases, highest deaths since October

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai reports 726 fresh coronavirus cases; 16 additional deaths
Mumbai records 1,090 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily numbers this month
Alarming spike: Mumbai sees over 11,000 new cases in record daily count
Mumbai sees 4,758 Covid-19 cases; doubling rate now 50 days
Mumbai residents can view coronavirus containment zones in Google Maps
-
Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-
19 cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end, the city civic body said.
The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4.
The 31 fresh deaths were the highest in a 24-hour period since October-end, the data showed.
Also, 7,019 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 3,82,004, the civic body said.
According to the BMC, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 77,495.
The data pointed out that 47,922 more COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai, pushing the number of samples examined so far to 43,53,975.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 81 per cent, according to the BMC.
The growth rate of COVID-19 has increased to 1.79 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 38 days, it said.
The civic body said the city currently has 73 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old tenements) and 740 sealed buildings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU