Mumbai reports 726 fresh coronavirus cases; 16 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus daily update: Mumbai adds 1,247 new cases; 92 more patients die
Andhra, Telangana report biggest single day jumps in Covid-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in India breach 150,000-mark; toll reaches 4,337
Portion of six-storey building collapses in Mumbai; many feared trapped
Mumbai registers 993 new coronavirus cases, 32 fresh fatalities: BMC
-
With 726 fresh COVID-19 cases,
Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 2,69,130 on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.
With 16 more people succumbing to the viral infection in the day, the cumulative toll mounted to 10,555, it said.
A day before, the city had reported 800 cases and 17 fatalities.
The number of recoveries increased to 2,44,659, about 91 per cent of the total count of infections, with 850 more patients getting discharged in the day.
Meanwhile, the tally of active COVID-19 cases further fell to 10,077 during reconciliation process, the civic body said.
A total of 16.79 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.
Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases reached 243 days, while the average growth rate stands at 0.29 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU