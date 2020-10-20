Mumbai records 1,090 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily numbers this month

reported 1,090 new



cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 2,44,262, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the city due to COVID-19 reached 9,821 with 45 fresh fatalities.

has 18,444 active COVID-19 cases at present, the BMC said.

Tuesday's spike in the cases was lowest so far this month, data showed. On Monday, the city had recorded 1,233 new cases.

So far 13.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the city.

The number of recovered patients grew to 2,14, 375, about 88 per cent of the total case count, with 1,470 patients being discharged from hospitals in last 24 hours.

The city's average growth rate of cases is0.70 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 99 days.

