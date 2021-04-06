At 5,100 new Covid cases, Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 2021

-
The national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest this year, while 17 more fatalities due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department.
The case positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation and keeping a "close watch" on it.
Interacting with reporters, he said over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated against the disease in Delhi till date.
The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 6,85,062, while over 6.56 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
Delhi had reported 3,548 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, and 4,033 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday. The city had recorded 3,567 coronavirus cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday. On December 8 last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 cases on December 6.
According to the latest health bulletin, 17 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,113.
The number of active cases rose to 17,332 on Tuesday from 14,589 a day before.
A total of 1,03,453 tests, including 69,667 RT-PCR tests and 33,786 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
The number of people under home isolation increased to 8,871 on Tuesday from 7,983 on Monday, while the number of containment zones mounted to 3,291 from 3,090 a day before.
