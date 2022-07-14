Delhi logs 520 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 3.44%

on Thursday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 19,42,425 and its death toll to 26,289, it showed.

The fresh infections came out of 15,114 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, according to the data.

On Wednesday, recorded 490 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three fatalities due to the disease.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one fatality.

The city reported 280 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent on Monday.

Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, only 117 were occupied as on Thursday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the health department said in its bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 1,935, down from 1,966 the previous day. As many as 1,318 patients are under home-isolation, it said.

