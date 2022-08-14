JUST IN
Business Standard

Mumbai records 882 new Covid-19 cases, one death, 464 recoveries

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 882 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,132,588, while the death toll increased by one and touched 19,664, a civic official said

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 882 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,32,588, while the death toll increased by one and touched 19,664, a civic official said.

Of the 882 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883, leaving the metropolis with 5,041 active cases, he said.

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 7 and 13 was 0.057 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,213 days, as per BMC data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 19:38 IST

