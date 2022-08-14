JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi logs 2,031 new Covid cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate at 12.34%

This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as on Monday as the case positivity rate stood at 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 00:30 IST

