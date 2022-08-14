Coronavirus update: India logs 14,092 Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hours

JUST IN
'Shining beacon in India's story': Nation pays tribute to the Bull
India reported 14,092 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 15,815 Covid, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India reported 14,092 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 15,815 Covid, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country has reported 41 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,27,037.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,16,861 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,454 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,09,566. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also declined to 3.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,81,861 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.02 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.99 crore, achieved via 2,76,28,993 sessions

Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 11:33 IST

