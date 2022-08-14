219 new Covid-19 infections logged in Thane; active tally at 1,376

As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,376 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,937.

The recovery count in has gone up to 7,23,771, he added.

