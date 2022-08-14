219 new Covid-19 infections logged in Thane; active tally at 1,376

-
As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,376 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,937.
The recovery count in Thane has gone up to 7,23,771, he added.
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 12:00 IST