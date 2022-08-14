JUST IN
Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes eastern Indonesia; no serious damage reported
219 new Covid-19 infections logged in Thane; active tally at 1,376

As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

coronavirus, testing
Representative Image

As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,376 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,937.

The recovery count in Thane has gone up to 7,23,771, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 12:00 IST

