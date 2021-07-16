Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Hiren death case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to Bandra river, recovers CPUs
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; authorities gear up in view of IMD's alert
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train, bus services hit due to water-logging
-
Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city's third highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed.
This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory in the state capital.
On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.
Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning.
Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall.
The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU