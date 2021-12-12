Mumbai reports 187 new coronavirus cases, two deaths in a day

-
Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,297 as 187 persons tested positive for the infection on Sunday, while its fatality count rose by two to 16,357, the civic body said.
With 219 patients getting discharge from hospitals, the city's recovery figure reached 7,44,589, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
There are 1,774 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.
The two patients who died during the day were male and above the age of 60. They had co-morbidities, it said.
A total of 40,031 people were tested in the metropolis on Sunday, which raised the cumulative test count to 1,28,85,717.
Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and its case doubling rate is 2,528 days, the BMC added.
