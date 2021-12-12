DATA STORY: India logs 7,774 new cases; death toll rises to 475,434

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 996 in active cases to take its count to 92,281. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.42 per cent (one in 238). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 7,774 cases to take its total caseload to 34,690,510 from 34,682,736 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 306 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 475,434, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,956,784 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,329,384,230. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,122,795 — or 98.36 per cent of total caseload — with 8,464 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 57,255 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 238 active cases), and 8.94% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,329,384,230 vaccine doses. That is 3832.12 per cent of its total caseload, and 95.03 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (181616990), Maharashtra (128273293), West Bengal (101087444), Madhya Pradesh (96809724), and Bihar (91085610).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1390157), Delhi (1343450), Kerala (1326512), Jammu and Kashmir (1316075), and Uttarakhand (1269372).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 76 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 966, compared with 1,666 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Gujarat (44), Mizoram (34), Delhi (15), Haryana (10), and Chhattisgarh (6).

With 8,464 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,770 — 306 deaths and 8,464 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.48%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3092.7 days, and for deaths at 1076.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3795), Maharashtra (807), Tamil Nadu (681), West Bengal (610), and Karnataka (320).

India on Saturday conducted 1,189,459 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 655,816,759. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.9%), Sikkim (11.56%), Goa (11.37%), and Maharashtra (9.94%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (9.04%), West Bengal (1.63%), Goa (1.41%), Manipur (1.22%), and Meghalaya (1.14%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1684423), J&K (1333612), Kerala (1127414), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (806519).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6643179), Kerala (5190828), Karnataka (3000105), Tamil Nadu (2734715), and Andhra Pradesh (2074708).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 807 new cases to take its tally to 6643179.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3795 cases to take its tally to 5190828.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 320 cases to take its tally to 3000105.

Tamil Nadu has added 681 cases to take its tally to 2734715.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 156 to 2074708.

Uttar Pradesh has added 21 cases to take its tally to 1710538.

Delhi has added 52 cases to take its tally to 1441662.