Covid-19 may raise diabetes risk in children, says CDC Study

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Children who have recovered from Covid-19 appear to be at an increased risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
A heightened risk of diabetes has already been seen among adults who recovered from Covid-19, according to some studies. Researchers in Europe have reported an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes since the pandemic started, the New York Times reported.
But the CDC study is among the first to examine large insurance claim databases in the US to estimate the prevalence of new diabetes diagnoses in children under 18 who had Covid-19 or were known to be infected with the Coronavirus, the report said.
The study used two claim databases from the US health plans to look at diabetes diagnoses made in youngsters under 18 over a year or more, starting March 1, 2020, comparing those who had Covid to those who didn't.
The researchers found increase in diabetes in both data sets, though the relative rates were quite different.
They found a 2.6-fold increase in new diabetes cases among children in one, and a smaller 30 per cent increase in another.
--IANS
vc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU