Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,949

-
ALSO READ
73 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, no deaths; active infections at 521
Mumbai logs 56 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 346
Mumbai records 763 Covid cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally at 3,735
Mumbai reports 610 new Covid cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,969
Mumbai sees 93 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 562
-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709, a civic official said.
The recovery count increased by 608 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said.
Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
So far, 1,81,24,510 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 5,798 in the last 24 hours, he added.
The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 28 and September 3 was 0.039 per cent.
The caseload doubling time stood at 1,803 days, as per BMC data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 20:16 IST