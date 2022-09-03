Chhattisgarh sees 140 coronavirus cases, one death, 190 recoveries

on Saturday reported 140 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,113, an official said.

The death toll increased by one to reach 14,114, the official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,59,254 after 190 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 745 active cases, he added.

"Durg led with 35 cases, followed by 16 in Rajnandgaon, 14 in Raipur, 12 in Surguja, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in six districts," the official informed.

With 6,348 samples examined during the day, the overall number of carried out in the state so far went up to 1,84,80,210, he added.

