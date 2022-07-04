South Korea reports 6,253 new coronavirus cases, four deaths on Monday

-
South Korea reported 6,253 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,395,864, the health authorities said Monday.
The daily caseload was down from 10,059 in the previous day, but it was far higher than 3,423 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,499. Among the new cases, 164 were imported, lifting the total to 35,926.
The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 56, up three from the previous day. Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,574. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.
