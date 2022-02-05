Those spreading news of Tejashwi becoming RJD chief are fools: Lalu Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for hiding property details in poll affidavit
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel
RJD leader Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for alleged forgery of Covid data
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday completely quashed the speculation that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president.
"Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," Lalu Yadav told media persons in New Delhi when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party.
Earlier on Friday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also rubbished the talks of Tejashwi Yadav being made the party president, saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain as the president as he had run the party well.
On the upcoming meeting of the national executive of the party, he said that a lot of important persons related to party organisation would be present. However, he did not confirm the participation of the former Chief Minister in the meeting.
The national executive meeting of RJD is scheduled to take place in Patna on February 10, which will be attended by former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, RDJ leader Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders. Lalu Parasd is also likely to attend the executive meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU