Mumbai sees 1,411 new Covid cases, 11 fatalities in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,411 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 10,44,470 and the toll to 16,602, the city civic body said.
With 3,547 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,12,921, leaving the metropolis with 12,187 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With 38,965 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,51,97,516.
Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent while the case doubling rate increased to 322 days, the report said.
There are no containment zones in Mumbai but 13 buildings remain sealed as per protocol after more than five persons in each of these buildings were found infected with the coronavirus infection.
