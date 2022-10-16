Mumbai sees 167 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 1,138

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai sees 138 Covid cases, 1 death, 289 recoveries; active tally at 1,309
Max Healthcare posts 58% jump in Q4 net at Rs 172 cr; revenue rises 12%
Mumbai sees 172 fresh Covid-19 infections, zero death; active tally at 784
Mumbai sees 167 Covid-19 cases; no addition to toll after gap of five days
Mumbai records 172 new Covid-19 cases, zero casualty; active tally at 862
-
Mumbai on Sunday added 167 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,52,480, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.
Of the new cases, only 14 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
The recovery count rose by 172 to touch 11,31,604, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,138, he said.
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between October 9 and 15 stood at 0.014 per cent.
So far, 1,83,94,263 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 4,450 in the last 24 hours.
The caseload doubling time stands at 4,948 days, as per official data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 20:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU