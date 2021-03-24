Mumbai sees 3,512 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths, 1,203 recoveries

-
The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose
by 3,512 on Tuesday to touch 3,69,426, while the day also saw eight deaths and 1,203 people getting discharged, a BMC official said.
The toll in the country's financial capital now stands at 11,600 and the recovery count is 3,29,234, leaving it with 27,672 active cases, the civic official added.
The overall number of tests carried out in Mumbai is 37,54,100, BMC data showed.
It also revealed that the case doubling time was now 90 days.
The number of containment zones in the metropolis was 38, while 363 buildings had been sealed, and contact tracing was performed for 22,722 people as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, officials said.
