Nashik sees 2,644 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, 2,393 recoveries

Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,644 on Tuesday to touch 1,53,561, the seventh consecutive day when the case addition was above 2,000, an official said.

The day also saw 15 deaths and 2,393 people getting discharged, leaving the district with a toll of 2,247 and recovery count of 1,34,091, he added.

With 10,923 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in went up to 6,45,255.

