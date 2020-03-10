My favourite campaign is 'Mile sur mera tumhara': ABND founder Kunal Vora

Which is your favourite campaign and why? Back in the Doordarshan days, when I was a kid, there used to be one ad that I always looked forward to catching on TV and no matter how many times I saw it, it never got boring. It was the “Mile sur mera tumhara” ad.

Even after over 30 years, I still remember every scene of the video, I know the song word for word, I can even tell you the sequence in which the celebrities appear in the video and it still manages to give me goosebumps. I am certain that there would be many like me who would feel exactly the same way about Mile sur mera ...