Priyanka in a spot over sale of Rajiv Gandhi's portrait to Rana Kapoor
Business Standard

My favourite campaign is 'Mile sur mera tumhara': ABND founder Kunal Vora

"…..the campaign is timeless, it was relevant then and it can be relevant now, maybe now more than ever", Vora said about his favourite campaign

Shubhomoy Sikdar 

Which is your favourite campaign and why? Back in the Doordarshan days, when I was a kid, there used to be one ad that I always looked forward to catching on TV and no matter how many times I saw it, it never got boring. It was the “Mile sur mera tumhara” ad.

Even after over 30 years, I still remember every scene of the video, I know the song word for word, I can even tell you the sequence in which the celebrities appear in the video and it still manages to give me goosebumps. I am certain that there would be many like me who would feel exactly the same way about Mile sur mera ...

First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 00:52 IST

