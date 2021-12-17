Naga organisations continue protests against killing of 14 civilians

-
ALSO READ
Dec 4 civilians killings was misuse, abuse of AFSPA: Nagaland CM
Peace talks not possible under shadow of AFSPA: Nagaland socialist council
CM Neiphiu Rio demands removal of AFSPA from Nagaland after firing incident
NHRC notice to Centre, Nagaland over civilian killings in security ops
An addiction called AFSPA
-
Naga civil society organisations on Thursday organised various protest events in five districts of Nagaland against the killing of 14 youths and injuring 30 others by the security forces "due to mistaken identity" on December 4.
A dawn-to-dusk shutdown was also observed on Thursday in Mon district where the Army operation had taken place.
All government and private offices and business establishments remained closed during the shutdown and public transportation was crippled as members of the Konyak Naga tribe, to which the civilians gunned down in the December 4 firing belonged, held protest rallies in the district, which shares borders with Myanmar, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), a top tribal body, also staged demonstrations in Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak districts.
Several Naga civil society organisations, including the Konyak Union, had earlier declared "non-cooperation" with the security forces until their demands, including repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), are fulfilled and justice is delivered to the 14 victims.
The Army had earlier expressed deep regret for the "unfortunate incident and unfortunate loss of lives" and said the matter would be investigated at the "highest level".
Naga civil society organisations have continued to impose "total restrictions" on the movement of the army and paramilitary in the Konyak-dominated areas of Nagaland.
Announcing the "restrictions", Konyak Union President S. Howing Konyak and other tribal leaders had also said that no military recruitment rally would be allowed in Mon and no Konyak youth would participate in any recruitment rally.
Konyak civil society organisations also said that no ex-gratia or compensation from the government would be accepted until justice was delivered to all the 14 victims.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government to probe the December 4 incident, continued their investigation.
The Nagaland government would hold a special session of the Assembly on December 20 to discuss and pass a resolution for repealing the AFSPA.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU