Tripura coronavirus update: State reports 181 fresh Covid-19 cases

At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 315 with one more person succumbing to the virus, he said.

West district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 170 COVID-19 deaths so far.

now has 3,503 active cases, while 25,018 people have recovered. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 4,21,578 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state thus far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)