Nagaland coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,375

Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose



to 4,375 as 130 new cases were reported in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from Kohima, Dimapur, Mon and Mokokchung districts, he said.

"State reports 130 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 710 results received 64 in Kohima, 63 in Dimapur, 2 in Mon and one in Mokokchung," the minister tweeted.

During the day the state also reported 48 COVID-19 patients testing negative for the infection in Kohima (35), Dimapur (4), Mon (7), and Mokokchung district (2), taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,776, said a health department official.

The recovery rate in the state is 86.3 per cent.

Of the total 4,375 COVID-19 cases, 578 are active as 3,776 people have recovered from the disease, 10 have died and 11 migrated to other states, the official said.

The district-wise confirmed cases are Dimapur (2,105), Kohima has (1,417), Mon (298), Peren (268), Zunheboto (114), Tuensang (68), Phek (33), Mokokchung (31), Wokha (24), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (5).

The case segregation comprises of 1,893 armed forces personnel, 1,321 returnees from other states, 850 traced contacts and 311 frontline workers.

A total of 67,268 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)