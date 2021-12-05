Nagaland incident: What exactly is home ministry doing, says Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, saying the government must give a "real reply" as to what is the home ministry doing when "neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land".
Police in Nagaland said at least 11 civilians were killed by security forces and that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.
Reacting to the incident, Gandhi tweeted, "This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?"
The Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident.
Army officials said the operation in Mon district that borders Myanmar was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.
It said the security forces suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to injuries.
