Nagaland reports 48 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 32,964

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality
Japan overstated GDP component data for years, inflating growth figures
Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586
Covid-19 pandemic: 10 new cases push Nagaland's tally to 32,201
Nagaland creates three new districts Tseminyu, Niuland, Chumukedima
-
Nagaland on Monday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, 34 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 32,964, a health department official said.
The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the tenth consecutive day.
Nagaland now has 484 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,520 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus recovery rate has decreased to 92.59 per cent from 92. 68 per cent on Sunday, the official said.
Altogether 1,257 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.
As many as 18,193 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Sunday.
A total of 13,66,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,74,065 people in the state thus far, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU