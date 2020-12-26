Nagaland's Covid-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 95.75%

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland coronavirus update: 111 new cases take state tally to 6,429
Nagaland coronavirus update: State records highest one-day recovery
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Are we under-reporting the death toll?
Coronavirus daily update: 19 new cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 434
Nagaland reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths, and 152 recoveries
-
Nagaland is currently clocking a
COVID-19 recovery rate more than the national average of 95.75 per cent, a health official said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 95.94 per cent since Friday, the official said.
The state's coronavirus tally rose to 11,897 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the infection.
Kohima and Peren reported one infection each, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
One more patient succumbed to the infection in Dimapur, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 78, he said.
Nagaland now has 274 active cases, while 11,415 people have recovered from the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
Altogether 130 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.
Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 109, followed by Kohima (91) and Mokokchung (47), he said.
The state has so far conducted 1.19 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,315 RT-PCR, 36,652 TrueNat and 10,674 rapid antigen tests, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU