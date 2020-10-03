Nagaland coronavirus update: 111 new cases take state tally to 6,429

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland coronavirus update: State records highest one-day recovery
Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 59 fresh Covid-19 cases
Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 173 recoveries, 42 new cases
Nagaland coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,375
Nagaland coronavirus update: 50 more test Covid positive, tally 4,178
-
At least 111 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, raising the state's tally to 6,429, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
He appealed to the people to follow the health safety guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.
"Altogether 111 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected 63 in Kohima and 48 in Dimapur," the minister said on Twitter.
Forty-six patients 43 in Dimapur and three in Kohima - 3 were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,207, he said.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 80.99 per cent, Health Department Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
Nagaland currently has 1,150 active cases, while 22 have died and 50 patients have migrated to other states.
Dimapur has the highest number of active patients at 709, followed by Kohima at 313, Mon at 76 and Tuensang at 36.
Of the total cases in the state, 3,049 are armed forces personnel and 1,519 returnees, Hangsing said.
A total of 81,538 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Nagaland so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU