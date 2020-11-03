Nagaland reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths, and 152 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Single-day recoveries outnumber new coronavirus cases in Nagaland
Nagaland reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 5,357
Nagaland's coronavirus tally rises to 3,805 after reporting 21 new cases
Nagaland reports more recoveries than fresh Covid cases as 124 recuperate
Nagaland has more recoveries than new Covid cases for ninth straight day
-
Nagaland reported 21 new COVID-19
cases on Monday, while 152 more patients recovered, officials said.
The state also recorded three deaths, all of which happened in Dimapur, they said.
The state's tally rose to 9,069 with the detection of the new cases.
The fresh recoveries were reported from Dimapur (140), Kohima (10) and Mon (two), said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
"Also, 21 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today
Kohima 12, Dimapur 8, Mokokchung 1," he said.
There are 1,363 active cases in the state at present, while 7,606 persons have recovered.
So far, 44 coronavirus infected patients have died. Of these, 36 are due to COVID-19, six are not related to the infection and two are under investigation, an official said.
Altogether 83 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU