Nagaland reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths, and 152 recoveries

reported 21 new COVID-19



cases on Monday, while 152 more patients recovered, officials said.

The state also recorded three deaths, all of which happened in Dimapur, they said.

The state's tally rose to 9,069 with the detection of the new cases.

The fresh recoveries were reported from Dimapur (140), Kohima (10) and Mon (two), said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

"Also, 21 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today



Kohima 12, Dimapur 8, Mokokchung 1," he said.

There are 1,363 active cases in the state at present, while 7,606 persons have recovered.

So far, 44 infected patients have died. Of these, 36 are due to COVID-19, six are not related to the infection and two are under investigation, an official said.

Altogether 83 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

